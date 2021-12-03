Silk Road international art exhibition kicks off in Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:52, December 03, 2021

Visitors view artworks at the Silk Road International Art Invitational Exhibition at Shaanxi Province Art Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 120 intangible cultural heritage works and contemporary paintings and sculptures from 14 countries went on show as the Silk Road International Art Exhibition kicked off in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Wednesday.

As a significant part of the 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival, the exhibition showcases shadow puppets and dough figurines from China, hand-painted ceramics from Turkey, Mosaic art from Jordan, egg carvings from Kuwait, and traditional Khon masks from Thailand.

The 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival lasts from Dec. 1 to 6. The festival consists of over 40 events, including opening and closing ceremonies, shows, exhibitions and forums.

The Silk Road International Arts Festival, launched in 2014, is the first international arts festival on the theme of the Silk Road in China.

