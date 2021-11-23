Home>>
All-round education key for mountain school in Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 13:49, November 23, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows Baihe Senior Middle School in Ankang City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. Situated in the rugged terrain of Shaanxi Province, the school is sometimes called “the school halfway up the hill” due to its mountain location. Educators here pursue an all-around approach to education, hosting over 40 different school clubs or societies, consisting of science, physical education, arts and craft, literature, among others. School societies meet at a regular time every week with the aim of promoting students’ all-round development. (Photo by Tao Ming/Xinhua)
