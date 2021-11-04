Home>>
Landslide kills 4 in China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 09:18, November 04, 2021
XI'AN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people have been killed in a landslide in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, authorities said Wednesday.
Four people were trapped and 10 houses were buried after the landslide occurred at around 6:35 a.m. in Yandonggou Village, in the city of Yan'an, according to the publicity department of the city's Party committee.
Rescue forces rushed to the scene immediately after the accident. The four people were pulled out of the debris but died later in hospital.
