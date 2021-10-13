Flood-stricken residents in Shaanxi evacuated to temporary relocation sites

Xinhua) 10:12, October 13, 2021

Residents stricken by the flood play Chinese chess at a temporary relocation site in Dali County of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2021. Nearly 240,000 people were affected by the floods due to continuous downpours in Dali County of Shaanxi Province. So far, more than 25,000 people have been evacuated to temporary relocation sites offering accommodation and medical services. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

