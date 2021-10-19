We Are China

In pics: rainbow over Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:11, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021 shows a rainbow over the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

