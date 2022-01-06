China's Shaanxi reports 63 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:43, January 06, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported 63 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all in the provincial capital Xi'an, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The new cases brought the total number of local cases in Shaanxi in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9 to 1,883, among which 1,856 local cases were reported in Xi'an.

So far, a total of 77 patients has been discharged from hospitals in the province.

Compared to the early stages of the resurgence, the rapid acceleration of the community spread has been contained in Xi'an, noted Ma Guanghui, deputy director of the provincial health commission.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)