Monday, March 07, 2022

A glimpse of beautiful China in two minutes

(People's Daily App) 14:32, March 07, 2022

Don't blink or you'll miss out on this opportunity to enjoy China's most enchanting scenic spots in spring, full of vigor and vitality!

Click on the video to take a tour across China in just two minutes.

