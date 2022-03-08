We Are China

Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:10, March 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows wheat fields in Yanli Township of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows the Nanhu Bridge in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a ship sailing across Baofeng Lake of Wulingyuan District in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2022 shows cole flower fields in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Yin Gang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows Neijiang section of Chengdu-Chongqing railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Huang Zhenghua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2022 shows cole flower fields in Yangmeishan Township of Yizhang County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Huang Chuntao/Xinhua)

