Spring farming underway across China

Xinhua) 09:57, February 27, 2022

With the temperature rising, farmers across China are busy with spring farming. Let's take a look.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

Villagers work at an orchard in Jizushan Town of Binchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Villagers work at a flower cultivation base in Shaba Village of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Employees water flowers at a flower cultivation base in Shaba Village of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Villagers work in a field in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Farmers carry vegetables in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers produce edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

A villager works in a field in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows villagers covering the herbs they grow with mulch in Weili Village of Shihe Town, Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. Farming activities are in full swing across the country. (Photo by Liu Qinlianhui/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the field at an agricultural base in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers work in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers carry vegetables in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer works in the field in Shangpilin Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Yuqing County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)

A farmer sows chili seeds in Yangchanghe Village of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2022. Farmers across Guizhou are busy with spring agricultural production. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

Workers examine edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Worker pack edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Workers produce edible fungi growing kits at an agricultural sci-tech company in Wuguanyi Township of Liuba County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2022. Spring farming activities in Liuba County are underway with the help of modern agricultural facilities and technologies. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

