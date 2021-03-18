Languages

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Spring scenery at Xiaohewan Village in Guizhou

(Xinhua) 15:14, March 18, 2021
Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2021 shows the spring scenery at the Xiaohewan Village, Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

