The scent of spring can already be smelled in China as cherry blossoms bloom in Wuhan, rape flowers charm tourists in Anhui, and tulips bloom in Zhejiang.

Last year, Chinese people were unable to meet the beautiful spring outdoors due to the COVID-19 epidemic. But now, spring has arrived again as scheduled. People can once again go outside and enjoy the birds' twitter and fragrance of flowers.

Winter will always end and spring will come.