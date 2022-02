We Are China

In pics: blooming flowers along Liziba Station of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2

Xinhua) 11:21, February 21, 2022

A train runs past blooming flowers along Liziba Station of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A tourist takes pictures of a train running past blooming flowers along Liziba Station of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

