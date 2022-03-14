Enchanted winter scenery of Barkol, NW China's Xinjiang in early spring

People's Daily Online) 17:10, March 14, 2022

Though the breeze of spring has arrived in many places across China, the Kazak Autonomous County of Barkol, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is yet to be awakened from its deep winter slumber. Snow-clad natural landscapes, be it primitive pine forests or tranquil wetlands, have taken on the appearance of an ethereal winter wonderland crowned with sparkling crystals. (Photo/ts.cn)

