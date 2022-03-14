Home>>
Wild lilies bloom in full to embrace the arrival of spring in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:55, March 14, 2022
In March, the yellow star-like tepals of the Gagea lutea species of wild lilies, which are also known as "top ice flowers," started to bloom in silence under a shroud of snow and ice, nourished by the melting snowpack's trickling waters in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, heralding the arrival of spring. (Photo/Aihemaiti)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Female educator devotes herself to child education
- China welcomes UN human rights chief's visit to Xinjiang but rejects political tactics: FM
- Human rights achievements here never more evident: national lawmaker
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Chinese opportunity through eyes of Belgian entrepreneur
- China refutes Blinken's groundless accusations concerning Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.