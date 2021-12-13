Home>>
Chinese architecture: Tulou
(Ecns.cn) 09:00, December 13, 2021
Tulou is a type of large, enclosed and fortified earth building of traditional Hakka communal residence. In 2008, Tulou buildings were inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List as a unique residential architecture of east China's Fujian Province.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition in HK showcases China's architectural beauty, construction achievements
- Xi stresses building holistic national security architecture
- It's a 'horizontal skyscraper'! Chinese workers are building an enormous glass corridor ABOVE four 60-storey towers
- Ancient Chinese architecture reappears in US
- China releases first heritage list of 20th century architecture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.