Chinese architecture: Tulou

Ecns.cn) 09:00, December 13, 2021

Tulou is a type of large, enclosed and fortified earth building of traditional Hakka communal residence. In 2008, Tulou buildings were inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List as a unique residential architecture of east China's Fujian Province.

