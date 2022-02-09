Staff members of power company enhance inspection of PV power station in Qinghai

Xinhua) 16:20, February 09, 2022

Aerial photo shows staff members inspecting a photovoltaic (PV) power station in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 8, 2022. Parts of Qinghai are faced with temperature drop and snowfall recently. Staff members of a power company enhanced the inspection of the PV power station to maintain the power supply during bad weather. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

