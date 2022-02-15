Butter flowers blossom at Kumbum Monastery on Lantern Festival in NW China’s Qinghai
Dedicate flowers made out of colored butter are on display at the Kumbum Monastery in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 15 this year.
Every winter, monk artists at the monastery make flowers and sculptures with colored butter under very low temperatures before the Lantern Festival. In order to prevent the warmth of their hands from melting the butter, the artists often put their hands into icy cold water.
After generations of developing their craft, monk artists have mastered exquisite skills and can use butter to create a variety of sculptures.
Photo shows butter flowers at the Kumbum Monastery in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
A monk artist makes a butter flower. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
A monk artist makes a butter flower. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
A monk artist makes a butter flower. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Photo shows colored butter. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
A monk artist makes a butter sculpture. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Photo shows delicate butter flowers. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Photo shows a delicate butter flower. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Photo shows a delicate butter flower. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Staff members of power company enhance inspection of PV power station in Qinghai
- No casualties, damages reported after 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits NW China's Qinghai
- In pics: celebrity wild cats in NW China's Qinghai
- China's Red Cross sends aid to earthquake-hit Qinghai
- No casualties reported yet after 6.9-magnitude quake hits Qinghai
- Historic tomb artifacts make debut in China's museum
- Butter Lamp Festival celebrated at Taer Monastery
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.