Rare white-lipped deer spotted in NW China

Ecns.cn) 09:56, March 02, 2022

About 160 white-lipped deer, also known as Thorold's deer, have been spotted in the Qilian Mountains National Park in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Xuefeng)

White-lipped deer are well-known for their white lips and usually live in areas 3,000 - 5,000 meters above sea level on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. They are under China's first-level protection and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

