Home>>
27 milu deer released back into wild in N China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 16:28, September 30, 2021
A total of 27 rare milu deer have been released back into the wild at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region in an effort to improve their living environment.
(Photo/People's Daily APP)
At a later stage, the released deer will be required to wear Beidou GPS positioning collars, so as to have their activities and migratory trajectories more accurately monitored. In this way, targeted measures can be adopted for their future protection.
In recent years, the population of milu deer has been steadily growing thanks to efforts such as the restoration of wildlife habitats and implementation of more scientific research. As of now, the number of milu deer has risen to around 10,000.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Red deers seen at cultivation field in Gansu
- Endangered deer captured by camera in NE China
- Amazing China: A Home Coming Story of Milu Deer
- Population of milu deer grows in China
- China releases 47 milu deer into wild in major lake
- Deer seen on snowfield in N China
- Rare species of deer documented in Xinjiang
- Antlers cut to avoid fighting among sika deers: zoo
- Deer return to the wild on World Wildlife Day
- Across China: Pere David's deer flood Dongting Lake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.