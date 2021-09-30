27 milu deer released back into wild in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 16:28, September 30, 2021

A total of 27 rare milu deer have been released back into the wild at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region in an effort to improve their living environment.

(Photo/People's Daily APP)

At a later stage, the released deer will be required to wear Beidou GPS positioning collars, so as to have their activities and migratory trajectories more accurately monitored. In this way, targeted measures can be adopted for their future protection.

In recent years, the population of milu deer has been steadily growing thanks to efforts such as the restoration of wildlife habitats and implementation of more scientific research. As of now, the number of milu deer has risen to around 10,000.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)