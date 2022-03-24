Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland

People's Daily Online) 10:39, March 24, 2022

In the early spring season, a golden sea of rapeseed flowers have come into full bloom in Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracting throngs of visitors from across the country to admire the rolling hills of flowers that flow into the distant horizon.

Home to China's largest rapeseed flower fields, Luoping has over 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) of rapeseed flowers. With a wreath of mist on the surrounding mountains, the fields have been transformed into an ethereal spring wonderland.

