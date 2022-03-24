Home>>
Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
(People's Daily Online) 10:39, March 24, 2022
In the early spring season, a golden sea of rapeseed flowers have come into full bloom in Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracting throngs of visitors from across the country to admire the rolling hills of flowers that flow into the distant horizon.
Home to China's largest rapeseed flower fields, Luoping has over 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) of rapeseed flowers. With a wreath of mist on the surrounding mountains, the fields have been transformed into an ethereal spring wonderland.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional Chinese medicine bolsters rural development in Yunnan
- Blooming flowers seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London
- 700,000 cherry trees in full blossom in SW China's Guizhou
- Inheritor strives to pass on techniques for making Yunnan black tea through innovations
- Peach flowers blossom at Beihai Park
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.