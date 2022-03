We Are China

Blooming flowers seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London

Xinhua) 09:51, March 18, 2022

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Blooming flowers are seen near St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)