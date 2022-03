Peach flowers blossom at Beihai Park

Ecns.cn) 15:36, March 16, 2022

A woman takes photos of blooming peach flowers with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2022. (Photo:China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

