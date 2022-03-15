In pics: blooming flowers at Beihai Park in Beijing
Blooming flowers are seen with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
People take photos of blooming flowers at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
