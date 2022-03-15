In pics: blooming flowers at Beihai Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, March 15, 2022

Blooming flowers are seen with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

People take photos of blooming flowers at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Blooming flowers are seen with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Blooming flowers are seen with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Blooming flowers are seen with the White Pagoda in the background at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

People take photos of blooming flowers at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)