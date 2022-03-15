Beijing sees groundwater level rise 9.64 meters in 6 years

Xinhua) 08:29, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The ecological restoration of Beijing's rivers and lakes, combined with efforts at water conservation, have resulted in a significant rise in the groundwater level, the Beijing Water Authority said Monday.

As of 2021, the groundwater depth in the plain area of Beijing had risen by 9.64 meters over a six-year period, the authority said. Meanwhile, the over-exploitation area in the Chinese capital decreased by 82 percent compared with 2015.

Pan Anjun, director of the authority, said that the city's overall groundwater reserves in the plain areas have increased by 2.94 billion cubic meters since 2021.

In previous years, Beijing suffered from water shortages, with river water drying up and the groundwater being over-exploited. Authorities responded to the challenges by various means, including ecological water replenishment and water conservation efforts.

