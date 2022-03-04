Chinese political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session

Xinhua) 09:09, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Members from various sectors of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have registered for the top political advisory body's annual session scheduled to open on Friday in Beijing.

Preparations for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC have been completed, according to the press center of the session.

