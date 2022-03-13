Highlights of closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene before the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene before the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows a scene of the performance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Xi to attend closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
- Greener Beijing fosters a bird-friendly abode
- Chinese national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
- Chinese political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session
- Beijing sees decrease in permanent resident population
- Beijing, neighboring regions further integrated for high-quality development
- Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases
- Saudi flag carrier announces to launch 10 new global destinations, including Beijing
- Beijing enhances intangible cultural heritage preservation
- Beijing makes progress in Central Axis application to world heritage list
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.