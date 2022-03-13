Xi to attend closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 15:20, March 13, 2022

The Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games scheduled on the evening of March 13, at the National Stadium.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)