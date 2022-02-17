Home>>
Saudi flag carrier announces to launch 10 new global destinations, including Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:08, February 17, 2022
RIYADH, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian carrier SAUDIA tweeted on Wednesday to launch 10 new destinations to its travel network in 2022, including China.
The move comes as a result of the recovery of the aviation industry from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides Chinese capital Beijing, the airline will also add direct flights to Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Moscow, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam and Chicago.
SAUDIA has not clarified when the new routes will begin to operate.
