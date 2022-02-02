People visit exhibition of New Year pictures in Xicheng District of Beijing

Xinhua) 15:58, February 02, 2022

A child poses for photos at an exhibition of New Year pictures in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. The exhibition kicked off here on Jan. 25, featuring more than 270 New Year pictures created to commemorate the arrival of the lunar new year in the Chinese tradition. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

