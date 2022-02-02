Ecuador's first female winter Olympian receives birthday surprise on Chinese New Year

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Ecuadorian Alpine skier Sarah Escobar received an unexpected gift on her 20th birthday, the same day that the Chinese New Year was celebrated.

The gift was a Chinese knot, a traditional ornament hung on walls and doors of homes to add a festive atmosphere when the new year comes. The volunteers from the National Alpine Skiing Center gave it to Sarah when they found out it was her birthday.

"I was saying hello and taking some photos, and I said 'Happy New Year' and let them know it's my birthday. They went 'Wow really' and just gave me this beautiful thing," said Sarah.

The volunteers were also unaware that the girl they encountered is the first female winter Olympian of Ecuador as well as the only athlete in the Ecuadorian delegation. At the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022 three days later, she will bear the national flag for the tropical country, where snow can be seen only in areas 4,500 meters above sea level.

Sarah was born to Ecuadorian parents in the U.S., where she learned to ski at three and started training as a racer at eight.

She made a choice to represent Ecuador when entering the FIS-level competitions four years ago, the same time when the first Ecuadorian winter Olympian Klaus Jungbluth Rodrguez debuted in cross-country skiing in PyeongChang.

"I don't remember much about Ecuador because I only visited there for once when I was four," said the 20-year-old. "It's still a great honor for me to represent the place my parents were born and all the Ecuadorian people. It's unique and historic."

The Alpine skiing events at Beijing 2022 will kick off on Feb. 6, and the Ecuadorian will be on stage in women's giant slalom a day after. Having just turned 20, the young skier is busy preparing for the competition while figuring out for herself what the Olympics is about.

"The Olympic spirit is really outgoing. This is a place where there are no differences between us. It can all be a community as one. We're all athletes and we have so many similar experiences," said Sarah.

Growing up dreaming to be an Olympian, she feels grateful that her dream has become a reality in China. Having explored the National Skiing Center, a brand new venue built on the highest peak in Beijing, Sarah is amazed at the work that has been done here.

"I love it here! Look at the beautiful building. I must have taken a thousand pictures already," she laughed, adding that she is so glad the Games is being held on time here in Beijing.

"When I'm holding the flag and walking out, I am definitely going to cry," the skier said emotionally.

