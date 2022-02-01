Photo story: A embroiderer's New Year wish

Yang Mei (R) introduces the cloth for ethnic garment to a customer (C) at her garment factory in Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2022. Kaishao Village, embroiderer Yang Mei's hometown, used to be impoverished due to its poor soil and limited transport conditions. Lots of villagers here chose to work as immigrant workers in other places. In 2016, thanks to local poverty alleviation policies, Yang Mei's family got a chance to move to their new home at a relocation site in Kaili. With the help from skill training sessions and supportive funding from government, Yang started her own business by establishing a garment factory in 2018. The factory makes local ethnic clothing, work outfits and dancing clothes. Currently, the factory has employed about 100 relocated people. She also initiated an embroidery cooperative, aiming to help boost the incomes of those embroiders who have to work from home. When it comes to her New Year wish, Yang hopes her business can grow bigger and all her relocated fellows' incomes continue to increase in the Year of the Tiger. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

