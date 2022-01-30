Feel the Spring Festival vibe in Chinese street markets

(People's Daily App) 16:38, January 30, 2022

With Spring Festival approaching, the street markets in China are packed with people buying food and decorations to prepare for the Chinese New Year. There's no other place like these markets to feel the Spring Festival vibe.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Han Xiaomeng and Fei Fan)

