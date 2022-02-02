Romania issues Zodiac Tiger stamps to celebrate Chinese New Year
BUCHAREST, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Romfilatelia, the institution designed to issue Romanian postage stamps, launched on Tuesday commemorative stamps to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Tiger.
The issue consists of two stamps modeled in a mini-sheet of 8 stamps with 8 vignettes, a "first day" cover and two maxicards.
The design of the two postage stamps, both with a face value of 10 lei (2.28 U.S. dollars), features the symbol of the zodiac sign Tiger in two different life scenarios harmonized with lush vegetation and water, according to a promotional flyer of Romfilatelia.
Romania began to issue stamps to celebrate the Chinese New Year in 2020, featuring playful images of the Rat, the first sign in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac which also includes the ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
The Year of the Tiger is the third zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. It starts on Feb. 1, 2022 and lasts until Jan. 21, 2023, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.
Photos
