HKSAR chief executive delivers Lunar New Year message

Xinhua) 17:40, February 01, 2022

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam delivers a Lunar New Year message, wishing all Hong Kong citizens a healthy, harmonious and auspicious Year of the Tiger, in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 31, 2022. The Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1 this year.(Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Monday delivered a Lunar New Year message, wishing all Hong Kong citizens a healthy, harmonious and auspicious Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1 this year.

"Looking back on the Year of the Ox, we have maintained stability overall as a result of hard work," Lam said.

With the support of the central government and the efforts of the whole community, the chief executive said Hong Kong has not only stayed true to its aspirations in the implementation of "one country, two systems" and returned to the right track of "one country, two systems," but has also been fighting the epidemic, boosting the economy and enhancing people's livelihoods.

Lam said that capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the national 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong has been actively integrating into the country's overall development.

The chief executive said the tiger is a symbol of quick response, great bravery and strong vitality, and these attributes vividly describe the spirit of Hong Kong people, who always make the best of their opportunities and rise to the challenges that come their way.

"Such a spirit will not only help us get through the epidemic, but will also take Hong Kong into a new era of prosperity as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland," Lam said.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)