Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations seen in U.S., Canada
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2022 shows the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center lit up for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2022 shows the Oculus illuminated for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2022 shows One World Trade Center displaying patterns for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)
A giant tiger model is displayed at a shopping mall to welcome the upcoming Chines Lunar New Year in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 30, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2022 shows the Empire State Building lit up in red for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)
People take photos in front of Chinese Lunar New Year decorations at a shopping mall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 30, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
