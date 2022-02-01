Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across world

People attend a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Naples, Italy, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

The Chinese character "Fu," meaning fortune and luck in English, and red light are projected onto the Mole Antonelliana to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Naples, Italy, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

The top of the UniCredit Tower is illuminated with red light to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

People visit an ice sculpture exhibition during a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows an ice sculpture exhibited during a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People perform a dragon dance during an ice sculpture exhibition to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A child touches an ice sculpture exhibited during a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows an ice sculpture exhibited during a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People visit an ice sculpture exhibition during a celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Tokyo Tower is lit up in Chinese red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows the London Eye illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows the Nelson's Column illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows the Nelson's Column and a fountain illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows lanterns at the bottom of Nelson's Column to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

