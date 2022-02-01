Chinese ambassador extends new year greetings to Chinese workers in Cuba

HAVANA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui sent his best wishes to Chinese workers in Cuba on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Chinese embassy in Cuba said on Sunday.

"At the time of the Chinese New Year, most Chinese working overseas will miss their families, their home as it's an occasion for family reunion, so I came here to wish you a Happy New Year," he said during a visit to an operation site of Chinese Greatwall Drilling Company in Matanzas on Friday.

Noting that China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades and good brothers, the ambassador said that China-Cuba relations are of special significance.

Maria Hernandez, head of business and public relations at the central division of Cupet, Cuba's national oil company and main partner of the Chinese drilling company, told Xinhua that the Chinese company has demonstrated high professional standards.

"Up to date, Greatwall has helped us a lot, not just in main and difficult wells, but also in production and in assessment and in teaching the workers new ways of drilling and fulfilling oil operations," she said.

