Beijing ready for 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:30, February 02, 2022

Staff members walk outside the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

A journalist leaves the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

A staff member drives a snow-grooming machine at Big Air Shougang, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

