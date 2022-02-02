Bangladesh people extend Chinese New Year greetings

Xinhua) 15:38, February 02, 2022

DHAKA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- People from different walks of life in Bangladesh have sent Chinese New Year greetings as China welcomes the Year of the Tiger.

In Chinese culture, the tiger symbolizes bravery, vigor and strength that can lift people from adversity and usher in final auspiciousness and peace.

On the sidelines of Bangladesh's largest trade fair, the 26th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair that concluded Monday at a Chinese funded and built new venue in Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka, Rehana Akter, an entrepreneur, said it's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year to reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity among people.

"I wish the Chinese a Happy New Year. Happy Tiger New Year," said Akter, the owner and founder of Clay Image Ceramic.

Zahid Hossain, a Dhaka dweller, said this Chinese new year is a special one to boost the morale of people against COVID-19.

Talking to Xinhua, Squadron Leader (Rtd) M Sadrul Ahmed Khan, a leader of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party, sent "heartiest" new year greetings, saying the Chinese New Year is the most prominent traditional festival of the Chinese culture marked by family reunion and celebrations.

"Today we take the privilege to recognize many contributions the Chinese have made and continue to make, to develop the infrastructure of our country," said Khan.

Meanwhile, he appreciated measures taken by the Chinese government to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh and beyond.

"From our family to yours, we wish everyone celebrating a peaceful, prosperous and joyful Year of the Tiger. Happy Chinese New Year Everyone."

