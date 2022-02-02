Diverse Chinese New Year celebrations send festive vibes across globe

Xinhua) 15:35, February 02, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Colorful celebrations of the Chinese New Year in different countries have sent festive vibes across the globe as people from various cultures express their good wishes for the Year of the Tiger.

Across the United States, celebrating the Chinese New Year has become a tradition for many residents and institutions as Chinese culture, especially the unique Chinese zodiac, adds upbeat elements to life.

New York landmarks like the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center were lit up in red on Sunday night to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

The Empire State Building has also staged a window show featuring a festive installation with artistic imagery and representations of this year's animal, the tiger.

In Spain, the capital city of Madrid is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a number of activities that are set to last until Feb. 28.

The Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid highlighted that in 2022 there are two reasons to celebrate: the start of the Year of the Tiger and the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Although the pandemic means many events are being held online, a firework display over the lake at the Pradolongo park will be carried out on Saturday. Located in the Usera district of Madrid, the park, near a large Chinese community, has been specially decorated in red.

On the first day of the Year of the Tiger, a special program dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games was broadcast on France's TV5 Monde.

Performed by some 100 Chinese and foreign artists, the programs of the 110-minute concert "Peace, Friendship, Love" were recorded separately in China and France.

Western classic music, traditional French dance, Beijing Opera and Chinese folk dance were on the show. With their magic paper-cut work, artists from China wished a wonderful new year for audiences around the world.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Venezuelan government said "Venezuela reiterates its best wishes for the New Year to increase the prosperity and common fortune of our peoples," and reaffirmed its willingness for deeper cooperation with China.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) James Marape sent his good wishes to China for the Chinese New Year.

On behalf of the PNG people and government, the prime minister said he wishes all the Chinese people a happy new year and hopes China and PNG-China relations will continue to be prosperous.

Namibian President Hage Geingob also offered best wishes to the Chinese people on social media.

"In the Chinese Lunar Calendar, this is the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of bravery and courage. As you celebrate the New Year, I extend my best wishes to the Chinese people, who stood by us during the struggle for freedom," said Geingob.

