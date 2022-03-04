Chinese national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session

Xinhua) 09:34, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Delegations of the deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have all registered for the NPC annual session scheduled to open in Beijing on Saturday.

Preparations for the fifth session of the 13th NPC have been completed, according to the press center of the session.

