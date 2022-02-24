Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:22, February 24, 2022

A staff member receives express delivery items and food orders for residents at a residential compound in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cases are from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, Chaoyang District, Tongzhou District, Shunyi District and Xicheng District, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease prevention and control, urged those who have been to the places visited by the new cases and have received notifications from the Health Kit mini-program to immediately report to communities and implement epidemic control measures.

Such measures include quarantine in designated places or at home, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring, said Liu.

