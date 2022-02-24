Pic story: taxi driver works as volunteer to help fight COVID-19 in Hohhot
Zhao Yonghong (1st R) poses for a photo with other taxi driver volunteers in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2022. After the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hohhot, 55-year-old taxi driver Zhao Yonghong has decided to work as a frontline volunteer who can help fight the epidemic in his own way. Every day, Zhao drives back and forth between sampling sites and testing labs fully covered in protective gear, delivering nucleic acid test samples. Right now, more than 500 local taxis have joined the city's epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
