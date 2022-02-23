Chinese medical team provides emergency testing services in Lao capital
A team of Chinese medical personnel provide emergency testing services at the training center of the China-Laos Railway, in Lao capital Vientiane on Feb. 19, 2022, contributing to the railway's safe and stable operation. (Photo by Yang Sheng/Xinhua)
