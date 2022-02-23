Xi sends message of sympathy to Queen Elizabeth II over COVID-19 infection

February 23, 2022

File photo taken on Oct. 7, 2021 shows Queen Elizabeth II attending an event at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of sympathy to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II over the latter's COVID-19 infection and wished her a speedy recovery.

In his message, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Britain relations, and stands ready to work with the British side to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level as an opportunity to push for new progress in bilateral ties.

