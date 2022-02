We Are China

HK builds air-inflated labs to improve nucleic acid testing capabilities

Xinhua) 11:28, February 22, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 21, 2021 shows "Falcon" testing labs, or air-inflated labs in south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Photo taken on Feb. 21, 2021 shows "Falcon" testing labs, or air-inflated labs in south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

A staff member checks equipment inside a "Falcon" testing lab, or air-inflated lab in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2021. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

A staff member checks equipment inside a "Falcon" testing lab, or air-inflated lab in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2021. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

A staff member transports equipment into a "Falcon" testing lab, or air-inflated lab in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2021. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Staff members transport equipment into a "Falcon" testing lab, or air-inflated lab in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 21, 2021. Hong Kong is building air-inflated labs to improve its nucleic acid testing capabilities. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)