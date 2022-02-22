Hong Kong's COVID-19 test speeds up as mainland medical staff joins battle

Zhang Nu, who oversees nucleic acid testing for a medical support team from the Chinese mainland, speaks in an interview in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Zha Wenye)

HONG KONG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 nucleic acid test members of a medical support team from the Chinese mainland on Monday began offering sampling services in Hong Kong, boosting the speed of tracking COVID-19 cases.

The staff, with the second medical support team which arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday, joined work at five stations in regions hit hard in the pandemic, markedly improving the speed and the number of tests.

"We help enable the operation of up to 17 test booths at this station, which previously ran 10," said Zhang Nu, who oversees nucleic acid testing for the mainland support team.

Support is pouring in from the mainland to beef up the COVID-19 testing capacity of the HKSAR. The mainland authorities are working to form the third medical support team, which will mainly consist of nucleic acid testing personnel.

Zhang voiced confidence in Hong Kong winning the battle against the epidemic with the strong support of the central authorities and the unity and collaboration of the Hong Kong community.

On Monday, mainland medical experts continued their inspection of Hong Kong's anti-COVID-19 work and visited several hospitals.

The experts held discussions with representatives of the HKSAR Hospital Authority on critical cases and had an in-depth exchange on the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cases with local peers.

Hong Kong on Monday reported 7,533 new cases and 13 deaths of COVID-19, official data showed.

