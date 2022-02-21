Languages

Archive

Monday, February 21, 2022

Home>>

Mainland medical experts arrive in HK

(People's Daily App) 09:53, February 21, 2022

A team of mainland medical experts arrived in HK on Thursday with mobile testing labs as the SAR government went all out to rein in the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories