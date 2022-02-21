Mainland medical experts continue inspection of Hong Kong's anti-COVID work

Xinhua) 08:51, February 21, 2022

The team of the mainland epidemiological experts, accompanied by representatives from the Department of Health (DH) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, visit the Quarantine Center Task Force to learn about the HKSAR government's quarantine and isolation work, in south China's Hong Kong, Feb. 20, 2022. Two medical expert delegations from the Chinese mainland continued their inspections of Hong Kong's anti-COVID-19 work and patients treatment on Sunday. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Two medical expert delegations from the Chinese mainland continued their inspections of Hong Kong's anti-COVID-19 work and patients treatment on Sunday.

The team of the mainland epidemiological experts met and exchanged views with representatives from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), the Home Affairs Department (HAD), and the Department of Health (DH) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan said that the HKSAR government will carefully study and implement the recommendations offered by mainland experts, and manage the various aspects of anti-epidemic work.

"The HKSAR government spares no effort in implementing anti-epidemic strategies that are effective, targeted and most suited to the situation in Hong Kong in order to cut the virus transmission chains as quickly as possible, and to put the fifth wave of the epidemic under control," she said.

During the meeting, the OGCIO introduced the technical support provided for the compulsory home quarantine arrangements in Hong Kong, and the HAD briefed the mainland experts on the scope of services and mode of operation of the 24-hour hotline to support the "StayHomeSafe" scheme.

After the meeting, the mainland epidemiological experts visited the Quarantine Center Task Force to learn about the HKSAR government's quarantine and isolation work. The team was also briefed on Hong Kong's sewage surveillance program in Sunday afternoon.

The other delegation of medical experts attended an exchange meeting chaired by Chan, with the participation by representatives from the Hospital Authority (HA) in the HKSAR, and learned about Hong Kong's work in treating patients infected with COVID-19. Both sides exchanged views on the latest situation of the fifth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong and the clinical management of patients.

In the afternoon, the medical experts visited the Princess Margaret Hospital Infectious Disease Center to learn about Hong Kong's work in diagnosis, treatment and care for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The epidemiological and medical expert delegations, both from the neighboring Guangdong province, arrived in Hong Kong on Feb. 17 and 19, respectively.

