Chinese mainland reports 80 new local COVID-19 cases
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 80 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 19 in Jiangsu, eight in Liaoning, three each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one in Zhejiang, the commission said in its daily report.
Friday also saw reports of 57 imported COVID-19 cases in 10 provincial-level regions, said the commission.
Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.
A total of 37 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, 22 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,512.
There were 1,482 patients still under treatment on Friday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.
